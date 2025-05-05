8 Health Risks Of Fad Diet

Image Credit: Unsplash
Fad diets promise quick results but often harm your health in the long run. Before jumping on the next diet trend, understand these hidden risks that can impact your body and mind.
Rapid weight loss often leads to muscle breakdown instead of fat loss.
Extreme restrictions often cut essential vitamins and minerals, weakening your immune system.
Your body adjusts to fewer calories, making it harder to lose weight over time.
Many diets cause rapid water loss, leading to fatigue, headaches, and dizziness.
Low-carb or high-protein diets can cause bloating, constipation, or diarrhoea.
Low calorie intake affects brain chemistry, causing irritability and anxiety.
Some high-fat or high-protein diets can raise cholesterol and heart disease risk.
Most fad diets are unsustainable, leading to quick rebound weight gain.
