8 Health Risks Of Fad Diet

Introduction

Fad diets promise quick results but often harm your health in the long run. Before jumping on the next diet trend, understand these hidden risks that can impact your body and mind.

Muscle Loss

Rapid weight loss often leads to muscle breakdown instead of fat loss.

Nutrient Deficiencies

Extreme restrictions often cut essential vitamins and minerals, weakening your immune system.

Slowed Metabolism

Your body adjusts to fewer calories, making it harder to lose weight over time.

Dehydration

Many diets cause rapid water loss, leading to fatigue, headaches, and dizziness.

Digestive Issues

Low-carb or high-protein diets can cause bloating, constipation, or diarrhoea.

Mood Swings

Low calorie intake affects brain chemistry, causing irritability and anxiety.

Heart Health

Some high-fat or high-protein diets can raise cholesterol and heart disease risk.

Weight Regain

Most fad diets are unsustainable, leading to quick rebound weight gain.

