8 Foods For A Brain Detox

The brain requires a regular dose of antioxidants, healthy fats, and detoxifying compounds for proper function. Here are some foods whose properties can help with this.
Blueberries, strawberries, and blackberries contain antioxidants that protect brain cells from stress.
Salmons, sardines, and mackerel are rich in omega-3 fatty acids that reduce inflammation and support brain function.
Spinach, kale, and methi (fenugreek) are rich in vitamins and minerals that boost brain health.
All nuts and seeds have abundant omega-3 fatty acids and micronutrients that nourish brain function.
The antioxidants in pure coffee grounds and tea leaves can enhance cognitive function.
Dark chocolate (at least 70% cocoa) contains flavonoids, caffeine, and theobromine that enhance cognition.
Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, can directly enter the brain and soothe inflammation.
The complete food is a good source of nutrients that aid in brain health, including vitamins B6 and B12, folate, and choline.
