8 Foods For A Brain Detox

The brain requires a regular dose of antioxidants, healthy fats, and detoxifying compounds for proper function. Here are some foods whose properties can help with this.

Berries

Blueberries, strawberries, and blackberries contain antioxidants that protect brain cells from stress.

Fatty Fish

Salmons, sardines, and mackerel are rich in omega-3 fatty acids that reduce inflammation and support brain function.

Leafy Greens

Spinach, kale, and methi (fenugreek) are rich in vitamins and minerals that boost brain health.

Nuts And Seeds

All nuts and seeds have abundant omega-3 fatty acids and micronutrients that nourish brain function.

Coffee And Tea

The antioxidants in pure coffee grounds and tea leaves can enhance cognitive function.

Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate (at least 70% cocoa) contains flavonoids, caffeine, and theobromine that enhance cognition.

Turmeric

Curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, can directly enter the brain and soothe inflammation.

Eggs

The complete food is a good source of nutrients that aid in brain health, including vitamins B6 and B12, folate, and choline.

