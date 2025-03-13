8 Exercises For Insomniacs

Image Credit: Unsplash
Struggling with sleepless nights? Exercise can help regulate your sleep cycle. Here are eight effective workouts to beat insomnia.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Relaxing poses like child's pose and legs-up-the-wall help calm the nervous system.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Gentle stretches release muscle tension, promoting better sleep.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Deep breathing techniques, like diaphragmatic breathing, reduce stress.
Image Credit: Unsplash
This slow, meditative movement lowers anxiety and improves sleep quality.
Image Credit: Unsplash
A light walk in the evening can help regulate your circadian rhythm.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Strengthening and stretching the body enhances relaxation and sleep.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Tensing and relaxing each muscle group relieves stress and induces sleep.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Low-intensity strength workouts help balance energy levels for restful sleep.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Unsplash
For More Stories
like this check out: