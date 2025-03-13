8 Exercises For Insomniacs

Introduction

Struggling with sleepless nights? Exercise can help regulate your sleep cycle. Here are eight effective workouts to beat insomnia.

Yoga

Relaxing poses like child's pose and legs-up-the-wall help calm the nervous system.

Stretching

Gentle stretches release muscle tension, promoting better sleep.

Breathing Exercises

Deep breathing techniques, like diaphragmatic breathing, reduce stress.

Tai Chi

This slow, meditative movement lowers anxiety and improves sleep quality.

Walking

A light walk in the evening can help regulate your circadian rhythm.

Pilates

Strengthening and stretching the body enhances relaxation and sleep.

Muscle Relaxation

Tensing and relaxing each muscle group relieves stress and induces sleep.

Resistance Training

Low-intensity strength workouts help balance energy levels for restful sleep.

