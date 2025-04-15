8 Drinks To Reduce Inflammation In Summers

Image Credit: Unsplash
Chronic inflammation can worsen in hot weather. Certain cooling, antioxidant-rich drinks can help your body calm down and stay hydrated all summer long.
Curcumin in turmeric fights inflammation; enjoy it cold with almond milk for added benefits.
Rich in potassium and electrolytes, it reduces internal heat and inflammation.
Soothes the gut and reduces inflammatory responses, especially in the digestive tract.
Contains powerful antioxidants that combat oxidative stress and reduce inflammation.
Packed with vitamin C and anti-inflammatory compounds. Great for immunity too.
Cucumber hydrates and mint soothes the stomach and skin irritation from heat.
Both ingredients have proven anti-inflammatory effects; ideal for mornings.
Blueberries, strawberries, and blackberries are rich in anthocyanins that fight inflammation.
