8 Drinks To Reduce Inflammation In Summers

Introduction

Chronic inflammation can worsen in hot weather. Certain cooling, antioxidant-rich drinks can help your body calm down and stay hydrated all summer long.

Turmeric Milk

Curcumin in turmeric fights inflammation; enjoy it cold with almond milk for added benefits.

Coconut Water

Rich in potassium and electrolytes, it reduces internal heat and inflammation.

Aloe Vera Juice

Soothes the gut and reduces inflammatory responses, especially in the digestive tract.

Green Tea

Contains powerful antioxidants that combat oxidative stress and reduce inflammation.

Amla Juice

Packed with vitamin C and anti-inflammatory compounds. Great for immunity too.

Cucumber-Mint Cooler

Cucumber hydrates and mint soothes the stomach and skin irritation from heat.

Ginger-Lemon Water

Both ingredients have proven anti-inflammatory effects; ideal for mornings.

Berry Smoothies

Blueberries, strawberries, and blackberries are rich in anthocyanins that fight inflammation.

