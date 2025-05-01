8 Diet Tips For Healthy Aging

Image Credit: Unsplash
Ageing is inevitable, but a nutritious diet can delay its impact and improve quality of life. Here are 8 essential diet tips for maintaining energy, immunity, and vitality as you grow older.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Supports muscle strength and prevents age-related muscle loss (sarcopenia).
Found in walnuts, flaxseeds, and fish—supports heart and brain health.
Boosts bone strength and reduces fracture risk in older adults.
Age reduces thirst—drink water regularly to maintain organ function.
Helps digestion and controls cholesterol and blood sugar levels.
Reduces risk of hypertension and diabetes, both common in ageing.
Berries, dark chocolate, and leafy greens help fight cellular ageing.
Too much sodium, additives, and trans fats can accelerate ageing.
