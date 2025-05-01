8 Diet Tips For Healthy Aging

Image Credit: Unsplash

Introduction

Ageing is inevitable, but a nutritious diet can delay its impact and improve quality of life. Here are 8 essential diet tips for maintaining energy, immunity, and vitality as you grow older.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Protein

Supports muscle strength and prevents age-related muscle loss (sarcopenia).

Image Credit: Unsplash

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Found in walnuts, flaxseeds, and fish—supports heart and brain health.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Calcium/Vitamin D

Boosts bone strength and reduces fracture risk in older adults.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Stay Hydrated

Age reduces thirst—drink water regularly to maintain organ function.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Fibre

Helps digestion and controls cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Limit Salt/Sugar

Reduces risk of hypertension and diabetes, both common in ageing.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Antioxidant-Rich Foods

Berries, dark chocolate, and leafy greens help fight cellular ageing.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Avoid Processed Foods

Too much sodium, additives, and trans fats can accelerate ageing.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Unsplash

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com