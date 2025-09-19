8 Cheat Codes To Weight Loss

Image Credit: Unsplash


Some weight-loss "hacks" can be more effective now than before because we have better evidence about what actually changes metabolism and behaviour, plus easier access to tracking tools, higher-quality protein substitutes, and proven meal-timing strategies. Short, focused changes often deliver bigger results than complicated diets. 

Image Credit: Unsplash

Protein at every meal

Protein increases fullness, preserves muscle during weight loss and boosts calorie burn from digestion, aim for a protein source with every meal.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Pre-portion

Serving food on smaller plates or packing portions into containers cuts accidental overeating without willpower drama.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Time your carbs 

Eat most carbohydrates close to workouts to fuel performance and improve how your body uses glucose afterward.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Sleep like it matters

Poor sleep raises hunger hormones and cravings; 7–8 hours of regular sleep improves appetite control and fat loss.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Walk more, sit less

Small bursts of walking and breaking long sitting periods raise daily calorie burn and improve insulin sensitivity, easy and sustainable.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Resistance training 

Short sessions of weights or bodyweight work build/maintain muscle, keeping metabolism higher as you lose fat.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Track one metric

Choose a simple measure like steps, protein grams, weekly weigh-ins and track it, measurement creates behaviour change and reveals progress.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com