8 Benefits Of Eating Leafy Greens In Winter

Leafy greens are essential for immunity during the cold, harsh winter months. The nutritious content of leafy greens helps boost immune function and improve slowing digestive health.

Boost Immune Function

The presence of vitamins A, C, and K in leafy greens increases the nutritional profile and boosts the body's ability to fight infections.

Enhance Digestion

The high fibre content of leafy greens like sarson, methi and palak aids in regular bowel movements.

Increased Energy Levels

Folate and iron-rich leafy greens combat winter fatigue and sluggishness.

Combat Skin Dryness

The antioxidants present in leafy greens boost skin health and reduce dryness caused by cold winter winds.

Reduce Inflammation

Anti-inflammatory properties present in leafy greens ease joint pain and winter stiffness.

Improve Heart Health


Nutrients like potassium, magnesium, and dietary nitrates present in leafy greens strengthen heart muscles and regulate blood pressure.

Weight Management


Leafy greens are low in calories and high in nutrients, which helps manage weight in a season of hearty meals.

Bone Strength


Vitamin K and calcium-rich leafy greens can strengthen bones and reduce the risk of winter falls and fractures.

