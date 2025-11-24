8 Benefits Of Eating Leafy Greens In Winter

Image Credit: Pexels
Leafy greens are essential for immunity during the cold, harsh winter months. The nutritious content of leafy greens helps boost immune function and improve slowing digestive health.
The presence of vitamins A, C, and K in leafy greens increases the nutritional profile and boosts the body's ability to fight infections.
The high fibre content of leafy greens like sarson, methi and palak aids in regular bowel movements.
Folate and iron-rich leafy greens combat winter fatigue and sluggishness.
The antioxidants present in leafy greens boost skin health and reduce dryness caused by cold winter winds.
Anti-inflammatory properties present in leafy greens ease joint pain and winter stiffness.
Nutrients like potassium, magnesium, and dietary nitrates present in leafy greens strengthen heart muscles and regulate blood pressure.
Leafy greens are low in calories and high in nutrients, which helps manage weight in a season of hearty meals.
Vitamin K and calcium-rich leafy greens can strengthen bones and reduce the risk of winter falls and fractures.
