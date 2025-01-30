7 Ways To Prevent Breast Cancer

Image Credit: Unsplash
Breast cancer risk can be reduced with simple lifestyle changes. Here are seven ways to protect yourself and stay healthy.
Obesity increases breast cancer risk. Stay active and eat a balanced diet.
Engage in at least 30 minutes of physical activity daily.
Include fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to boost immunity.
Excessive drinking raises the risk of breast cancer.
Tobacco use has been linked to various cancers, including breast cancer.
Breastfeeding lowers hormonal changes that can trigger cancer.
Mammograms and self-exams help in early detection.
