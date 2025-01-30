7 Ways To Prevent Breast Cancer

Introduction

Breast cancer risk can be reduced with simple lifestyle changes. Here are seven ways to protect yourself and stay healthy.

Healthy Weight

Obesity increases breast cancer risk. Stay active and eat a balanced diet.

Exercise

Engage in at least 30 minutes of physical activity daily.

Nutritious Diet

Include fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to boost immunity.

Alcohol Consumption

Excessive drinking raises the risk of breast cancer.

Smoking

Tobacco use has been linked to various cancers, including breast cancer.

Breastfeed

Breastfeeding lowers hormonal changes that can trigger cancer.

Regular Screenings

Mammograms and self-exams help in early detection.

