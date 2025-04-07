7 Ways To Ensure The Quality Of Care During Childbirth

Image Credit: Unsplash
Quality care during childbirth can reduce maternal and infant mortality. It includes timely, respectful, and medically sound support.
Make sure a trained midwife or obstetrician is present. According to WHO, skilled care drastically reduces childbirth-related complications and deaths.
Hospitals must follow hygienic protocols, provide sterile tools, and maintain clean delivery rooms to avoid infections for both mother and baby.
Women must be treated with dignity, privacy, and informed consent. Emotional support during delivery is equally vital for a positive experience.
Continuous monitoring of maternal and foetal health helps detect distress early and act promptly, preventing life-threatening complications.
Facilities should be equipped to manage emergencies like postpartum haemorrhage, seizures, or C-section deliveries without delay.
Essential for early detection of bleeding, infection, and ensuring the newborn is healthy and breastfeeding starts properly.
Support systems improve maternal comfort. Family involvement helps make informed choices and reduces anxiety during labour and post-delivery.
