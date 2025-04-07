7 Ways To Ensure The Quality Of Care During Childbirth

Introduction

Quality care during childbirth can reduce maternal and infant mortality. It includes timely, respectful, and medically sound support. 

Skilled Birth Attendant

Make sure a trained midwife or obstetrician is present. According to WHO, skilled care drastically reduces childbirth-related complications and deaths.

Clean, Safe Facilities

Hospitals must follow hygienic protocols, provide sterile tools, and maintain clean delivery rooms to avoid infections for both mother and baby.

Maternity Care

Women must be treated with dignity, privacy, and informed consent. Emotional support during delivery is equally vital for a positive experience.

Monitor Vital Signs

Continuous monitoring of maternal and foetal health helps detect distress early and act promptly, preventing life-threatening complications.

Emergency Readiness

Facilities should be equipped to manage emergencies like postpartum haemorrhage, seizures, or C-section deliveries without delay.

Postnatal Care

Essential for early detection of bleeding, infection, and ensuring the newborn is healthy and breastfeeding starts properly.

Involve Family

Support systems improve maternal comfort. Family involvement helps make informed choices and reduces anxiety during labour and post-delivery.

