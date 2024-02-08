7 Ways Consuming Basil Boosts Our Health

Image Credit: Pexels
Basil is a culinary herb that belongs to the mint family. It is commonly used in various cuisines around the world, especially in Italian and Thai dishes. In addition to its culinary uses, basil also offers several health benefits.
Basil is rich in antioxidants like flavonoids, which help the body fight against free radicals and reduce oxidative stress.
Basil contains essential oils, such as eugenol and rosmarinic acid, which have anti-inflammatory effects on the body. It can help alleviate inflammation in conditions like arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease.
The herb contains compounds that have antimicrobial properties, helping to strengthen the immune system and fight against infections.
Basil is a good source of vitamins, minerals, and plant compounds that can help lower cholesterol levels, reduce blood pressure, and improve overall cardiovascular health.
Some studies have shown that basil may have anti-cancer effects, particularly in inhibiting the growth of certain types of cancer cells.
Consuming basil can help improve digestion by stimulating the production of digestive enzymes. It may also have carminative properties that relieve gas and bloating.
Basil has been used in traditional medicine to help relieve stress and promote mental well-being. The aroma of basil essential oil is believed to have calming effects on the nervous system.
