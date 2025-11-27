7 Warning Signs In Food Labels

The food labels can be tricky to understand, but knowing what to look for can be a game-changer for your health! 

Trans-fat

The listing of trans fats on food labels can be a sign that the packaged food may raise bad cholesterol.

Added Sugars

The addition of sugars for enhancing flavour can lead to weight gain and may increase the risk of type-2 diabetes, and heart issues.

High Sodium Content 

An excess of sodium at more than 2300 mg can cause issues like stroke, high blood pressure and heart disease.

Inflammatory Seed Oils

Excessive intake of omega-6 from edible vegetable oils without enough omega-3 can promote inflammation in the body.

Artificial Colours

Generally used to make food look better, they offer no nutritional value.

​Low-fat

The low-fat labelled products often replace fat with large amounts of sugar or artificial sweeteners to maintain flavour.

​Complex Ingredients 

Unrecognisable chemical names on a food label can be a heavily processed product packed with artificial additives, colours, and preservatives.

