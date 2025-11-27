7 Warning Signs In Food Labels

Image Credit: Freepik
The food labels can be tricky to understand, but knowing what to look for can be a game-changer for your health!
The listing of trans fats on food labels can be a sign that the packaged food may raise bad cholesterol.
The addition of sugars for enhancing flavour can lead to weight gain and may increase the risk of type-2 diabetes, and heart issues.
An excess of sodium at more than 2300 mg can cause issues like stroke, high blood pressure and heart disease.
Excessive intake of omega-6 from edible vegetable oils without enough omega-3 can promote inflammation in the body.
Generally used to make food look better, they offer no nutritional value.
The low-fat labelled products often replace fat with large amounts of sugar or artificial sweeteners to maintain flavour.
Unrecognisable chemical names on a food label can be a heavily processed product packed with artificial additives, colours, and preservatives.
