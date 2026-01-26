7 Vaccines Adults Often Forget

Image Credit: Pexels
Vaccines are part of preventive care that adults need to avoid getting diseases. Here are the seven vaccines that every adult needs to get, but they often forget.
The virus mutates at a fast pace, so an annual flu shot is your best defence against seasonal strains.
Tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis (whooping cough) protection is needed, as it fades over time; adults need a booster every 10 years to stay safe.
If you have had chickenpox, the virus is already sleeping in your body; adults over 50 need to get the shingles vaccine.
This vaccine isn't just for the elderly; adults with certain chronic conditions or those over 65 should get it.
The human papillomavirus vaccine has been approved for adults up to the age of 45 and is critical for cancer prevention.
Many adults missed this series before it became a standard childhood requirement to protect their liver from chronic infection.
The measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is needed if you were born between 1957 and 1989; as the version fades over time, a quick blood test is needed to determine if you need a dose.
