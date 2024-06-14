Image Credit: Pexels
While occasional snoring is common and generally harmless, chronic snoring can indicate underlying health issues and negatively impact sleep quality for both the snorer and their partner. Snoring is not inherently healthy and can be a symptom of a condition.
Image Credit: Pexels
This is a serious sleep disorder where the throat muscles relax excessively during sleep, causing repeated partial or complete blockage of the airway. Snoring is a hallmark symptom of OSA.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Blocked nasal passages due to allergies, sinus infections, or structural issues like deviated septum can lead to snoring as air struggles to pass through.
Image Credit: Pexels
Excess weight, especially around the neck and throat, can lead to narrowing of the airway and increased snoring. You can improve your diet and workout regularly to overcome this.
Image Credit: Pexels
Sleeping on one's back can cause the tongue and soft tissues of the throat to collapse backward, obstructing airflow and causing snoring.
Image Credit: Pexels
Alcohol, sedatives, and certain other substances relax the muscles of the throat and tongue, increasing the likelihood of snoring. Talk to your doctor to overcome this issue.
Image Credit: Pexels
As people age, muscle tone in the throat and tongue tends to decrease, making them more prone to snoring. Positive lifestyle changes can be helpful in improving sleep quality.
Image Credit: Pexels
Certain anatomical factors such as enlarged tonsils, a long uvula, or a large tongue can contribute to snoring by obstructing the airway during sleep.
Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels
For more stories
like this check out: