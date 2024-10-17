7 Non-Communicable Diseases To Look Out For

Image Credit: Unsplash
Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are long-term health conditions that cannot be transmitted from one person to another. They are often lifestyle-related and can lead to significant health complications. Here are seven major NCDs to keep on your radar.
Cardiovascular diseases, including heart attacks and strokes, are among the leading causes of death globally. High blood pressure, obesity, and smoking are key risk factors.
Diabetes occurs when the body cannot regulate blood sugar levels properly. Type 2 diabetes, in particular, is linked to obesity and sedentary lifestyles.
Conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma are major non-communicable diseases caused by long-term exposure to harmful substances like tobacco smoke or air pollution.
Certain types of cancer, including breast, lung, and colorectal, are classified as non-communicable diseases. Early detection and healthy living can reduce risks.
These neurodegenerative diseases primarily affect the elderly, leading to memory loss and cognitive decline. Although age is the biggest risk factor, maintaining brain health can help.
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is often associated with diabetes and high blood pressure. Early detection can prevent kidney failure.
Also known as high blood pressure, hypertension increases the risk of heart disease and stroke. It is often referred to as a “silent killer” due to its lack of symptoms in early stages.
