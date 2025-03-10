7 Indian Spices For Good Health

Introduction

Indian spices not only enhance flavour but also offer numerous health benefits. Here are seven powerful spices to include in your diet.

Turmeric

Rich in curcumin, it has anti-inflammatory and immunity-boosting properties.

Cumin

Aids digestion, improves metabolism, and supports weight loss.

Cinnamon

Regulates blood sugar levels and promotes heart health.

Cardamom

Helps in detoxification and supports respiratory health.

Ginger

Boosts immunity, aids digestion, and relieves nausea.

Black Pepper

Enhances nutrient absorption and supports digestion.

Fenugreek

Controls diabetes, promotes gut health, and balances cholesterol.

