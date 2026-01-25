7 Healthy Late Night Snack Options

Image Credit: Unsplash
Healthy late-night snacks should have protein, fibre, and sleep-friendly nutrients like melatonin or tryptophan to curb cravings without disrupting rest or digestion.
Dip carrot, cucumber, or bell pepper sticks in hummus for protein, fibre, and vitamins.
Combine plain Greek yoghurt with fresh berries for probiotics, high protein, and antioxidants.
Pair apple slices with a teaspoon of peanut butter for fiber from the fruit and healthy fats plus protein from the nut butter.
Low-fat cottage cheese with pineapple or berries gives tryptophan for sleep, along with protein, calcium, and natural sweetness.
Spread almond butter on banana slices. Melatonin from almonds, potassium from bananas, and balanced macros help in relaxation and circadian rhythm regulation.
Bake thin sweet potato slices with minimal oil for fibre, vitamins A and C, and antioxidants.
Fresh cherry tomatoes paired with a few mozzarella bites gives lycopene antioxidants, vitamins, protein, and calcium.
