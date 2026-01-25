7 Healthy Late Night Snack Options

Image Credit: Unsplash


Healthy late-night snacks should have protein, fibre, and sleep-friendly nutrients like melatonin or tryptophan to curb cravings without disrupting rest or digestion.

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Dip carrot, cucumber, or bell pepper sticks in hummus for protein, fibre, and vitamins. 

Hummus and Veggies

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Combine plain Greek yoghurt with fresh berries for probiotics, high protein, and antioxidants.

Greek Yoghurt with Berries

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Pair apple slices with a teaspoon of peanut butter for fiber from the fruit and healthy fats plus protein from the nut butter.

Apple Slices with Peanut Butter

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Low-fat cottage cheese with pineapple or berries gives tryptophan for sleep, along with protein, calcium, and natural sweetness.

Cottage Cheese and Fruit

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Spread almond butter on banana slices. Melatonin from almonds, potassium from bananas, and balanced macros help in relaxation and circadian rhythm regulation.

Almond Butter on Banana

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Bake thin sweet potato slices with minimal oil for fibre, vitamins A and C, and antioxidants.

Sweet Potato Fries

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Fresh cherry tomatoes paired with a few mozzarella bites gives lycopene antioxidants, vitamins, protein, and calcium.

Cherry Tomatoes with Mozzarella

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

