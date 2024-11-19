7 Healthy Alternatives To White Sugar

Image Credit: Unsplash
Cutting down on white sugar doesn't mean giving up sweetness. Try these healthier alternatives that add flavour and nutrition to your meals!
A natural sweetener with antibacterial and antioxidant properties. Ideal for teas and desserts.
Rich in iron, potassium, and magnesium, jaggery is a nutrient-packed option for Indian sweets.
A plant-based, zero-calorie sweetener perfect for weight management.
Low glycemic index and high in potassium, this makes a great substitute for baking.
Full of natural fibre and sweetness, it's excellent for pancakes and smoothies.
A pure sweetener with antioxidants, perfect for drizzling over waffles or oatmeal.
Use applesauce or mashed bananas to sweeten baked goods naturally.
