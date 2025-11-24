7 Healthier Food Swaps Diabetics Can Make

Image Credit: Pexels
Making smart food choices is key to effectively managing diabetes and regulating blood sugar levels. There are simple cooking swaps that people with diabetes can make that will help them manage the disease with ease.
The presence of high fibre and seeds on the exterior of whole grain bread can transform the fibre content and nutritional quotient lacking in white bread.
The low glycaemic index of quinoa can help regulate blood sugar levels.
The dietary fibre and protein in semolina pasta can help slow digestion and control appetite, potentially reducing blood sugar spikes.
Plain oats provide sustained energy when consumed during breakfast, and the high fibre content helps with regulating blood sugar levels.
Palak chips are lower in calories and fat and help make a nutritious switch from stuffing high-saturated-fat potato chips.
The high-fat, additive-infused and artificially flavoured ice cream can benefit from a smart swap to probiotics and yoghurt can maintains gut health and regulate blood sugar effectively.
Adding cucumber, mint, or any other natural flavour to water is a much better drink option for diabetics and will help with hydration.
