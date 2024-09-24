7 Health Checkups You Should Get Yearly

Introduction

Annual health checkups are crucial for catching potential problems early and maintaining overall well-being. Here are seven essential health checkups you should schedule every year.

Blood Pressure Check

Monitor for hypertension, a silent risk factor for heart disease.

Cholesterol Test

High cholesterol can lead to heart disease and should be checked annually. 

Blood Sugar Test

Screening for diabetes is important, especially for individuals at higher risk. 

Eye Exam

Annual eye exams can detect vision problems and early signs of conditions like glaucoma. 

Dental Checkup

Regular dental visits prevent oral health issues, including gum disease. 

Skin Cancer Screening

An annual check can help detect skin cancer early, especially if you're at high risk.

BMI/ Weight Check

Monitoring your weight and BMI helps manage overall health, including heart disease and diabetes risks.

