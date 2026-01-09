7 Hacks To Reduce Winter Laziness

Image Credit: Unsplash


Reduced sunlight, colder temperatures, and shorter days can slow down metabolism, disrupt sleep–wake cycles, and lower motivation levels. Luckily, simple lifestyle tweaks can counter these effects and help maintain  movement during winter months.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Get sunlight 

Get morning sunlight exposure, as natural light helps reset circadian rhythm and boosts alertness levels.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Have warm fluids in morning

Start the day with warm fluids, which improve circulation and gently activate metabolism.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Small workouts

Break workouts into short sessions, since even 10–15 minutes of movement reduces sluggishness.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Dress in layers and step out

Dress in layers and step outside daily, because fresh air and mild cold stimulate energy expenditure.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Fix your sleep

Maintain fixed sleep and wake times, as irregular sleep patterns worsen winter lethargy.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Have more protein

Include protein and iron-rich foods, which support sustained energy and prevent fatigue.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Avoid naps 

Limit daytime naps, because excessive napping disrupts nighttime sleep and lowers daytime motivation.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com