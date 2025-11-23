7 Green Flags To Look For In Supplements

Image Credit: Pexels
It is advisable to choose a supplement carefully after getting a blood test to check the exact levels of vitamins and minerals in the body, and consult a medical professional before proceeding further. The factors that will determine the right kind of supplement are given below.
The quality of the ingredients, like the exact mg of the vitamin or mineral that is being supplemented, along with other ingredients on the label, needs to be looked at.
Choose supplements that have been checked by an independent food authority and ensure they have a seal of accredited organizations that check for purity, quality, and effectiveness.
Supplements should complement the diet, not replace it, as a supporting hand that can boost the deficient vitamin or mineral levels in the body.
Beware of supplements and their ability to hinder the absorption of certain nutrients.
Choose the supplements that are manufactured in an environment where good manufacturing practices are followed for quality control.
Analyse the labels of the supplements and compare them with the other products on the market to figure out the best choice.
Make sure the health claims on the supplement labels are backed by clinical data that is written in a small font with a star on the supplement bottle or strip.
