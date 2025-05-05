7 Fruits To Reduce Thyroid Risk

Introduction

Certain fruits contain nutrients that may support thyroid health and lower the risk of dysfunction. Here are 7 fruits to include in your diet if you're concerned about thyroid issues.

Berries

Blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are rich in antioxidants that support thyroid function.

Apples

Contain pectin, which may help detoxify the body and improve thyroid hormone balance.

Oranges

High in vitamin C, which boosts immunity and supports thyroid regulation.

Bananas

Rich in tyrosine and B-vitamins—key for thyroid hormone production.

Pineapple

Anti-inflammatory properties may help those with autoimmune thyroid issues.

Avocado

Contains healthy fats and magnesium, essential for hormone production and balance.

Mangoes

High in vitamin A and E, both of which promote healthy thyroid function.

