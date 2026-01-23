7 Fruits That Are Low In Sugar

Image Credit: Unsplash
Some fruits have high sugar levels, which can spike blood sugar levels. Therefore, it is important that you choose fruits that are beneficial for your blood sugar. Here are some options.
About 5g sugar per cup; raspberries are high in fibre and antioxidants that support digestion and blood sugar stability.
Roughly 7g sugar per cup; it is loaded with vitamin C and polyphenols for immune boost and anti-inflammatory benefits.
Around 7g sugar per cup; blackberries are an excellent source of fibre and vitamin K. It aids bone health and gut regularity.
About 6-7g sugar per fruit; kiwi provides ample vitamin C and E. It also gives actinidin enzymes for better digestion.
Roughly 10g sugar per half; it contains naringin compound that may enhance insulin sensitivity and weight management.
Around 9g sugar per fruit; it is rich in fibre. It also has lycopene and vitamin C for skin health and diabetes-friendly eating.
Contains just 1g of sugar per whole fruit; it is packed with healthy fats and fibre which promotes satiety and heart health.
