Gout and joint pain are often triggered or worsened by inflammation and high uric acid levels, making diet a key part of pain management; research-backed food choices can help reduce flare-ups, support joint health, and improve mobility.
Low-fat milk and curd help lower uric acid levels and reduce the risk of gout attacks.
Rich in anthocyanins, cherries reduce inflammation and are linked to fewer gout flare-ups.
Leafy greens provide antioxidants and magnesium that support joint function without raising uric acid.
Whole grains help control inflammation and improve insulin sensitivity, which affects uric acid metabolism.
Vitamin C-rich fruits support uric acid excretion and reduce inflammation linked to gout.
Provide healthy fats and anti-inflammatory compounds that support joint health.
Adequate hydration helps flush excess uric acid from the body and prevents crystal buildup.
