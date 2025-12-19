7 Foods To Reduce
Gout And Joint Pain

Gout and joint pain are often triggered or worsened by inflammation and high uric acid levels, making diet a key part of pain management; research-backed food choices can help reduce flare-ups, support joint health, and improve mobility.

Low-fat milk and curd 

Low-fat milk and curd help lower uric acid levels and reduce the risk of gout attacks.

Cherries

Rich in anthocyanins, cherries reduce inflammation and are linked to fewer gout flare-ups.

Leafy green vegetables 

Leafy greens provide antioxidants and magnesium that support joint function without raising uric acid.

Whole grains 

Whole grains help control inflammation and improve insulin sensitivity, which affects uric acid metabolism.

Vitamin C-rich fruits 

Vitamin C-rich fruits support uric acid excretion and reduce inflammation linked to gout.

Nuts and seeds 

Provide healthy fats and anti-inflammatory compounds that support joint health.

Water and fluids 

Adequate hydration helps flush excess uric acid from the body and prevents crystal buildup.

