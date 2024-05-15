 7 Foods To Help Reduce Inflammation

Image Credit: Pexels
Inflammation is the body's natural response to injury, infection, or harmful stimuli. It is a protective mechanism intended to remove harmful agents and initiate healing. Certain foods contain compounds that have anti-inflammatory properties.
Fatty fish are rich in omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA), which have potent anti-inflammatory effects. Omega-3s reduce the production of inflammatory cytokines and eicosanoids.
Berries contain antioxidants called anthocyanins, which have anti-inflammatory effects. They reduce inflammation by lowering oxidative stress and inhibiting the production of pro-inflammatory compounds.
Leafy greens are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. They contain polyphenols and carotenoids that reduce inflammation and oxidative stress.
Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound with strong anti-inflammatory properties. Curcumin inhibits several molecules involved in inflammation, such as NF-kB and COX-2.
Nuts are high in healthy fats, fibre, and antioxidants, which can reduce inflammation. Walnuts are particularly rich in alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), an omega-3 fatty acid.
Extra virgin olive oil contains oleocanthal, a compound with similar anti-inflammatory effects to ibuprofen. Olive oil is also rich in monounsaturated fats, which reduce inflammation.
Tomatoes are high in lycopene, an antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties. Lycopene reduces pro-inflammatory markers and oxidative stress.
