7 Foods To Always Soak Before Eating

Soaking isn't just an age-old kitchen ritual. It actually helps reduce “anti-nutrients” like phytates and tannins that block mineral absorption. It also improves digestibility, enhances nutrient bioavailability, and even cuts cooking time. Some foods become lighter on the stomach and healthier when soaked before eating.
Soaking softens the skin of the almonds, reduces tannins, and makes vitamin E and antioxidants easier to absorb.
Soaking beans such as rajma, lobia, etc, help remove lectins and speeds up cooking, reducing bloating and improving gut comfort.
Pre-soaking lentils or also known as dal enhances protein digestibility and cuts down anti-nutrients for better absorption.
Soaked fenugreek seeds (methi dana) release galactomannan, which helps manage blood sugar and digestion.
Soaking chia seeds forms a gel-like coating, improving hydration and making omega-3s more bioavailable.
Soaking walnuts reduces bitterness from tannins and makes heart-healthy fats more digestible.
Overnight soaking oats improves texture, lowers phytic acid, and supports better mineral absorption.
