7 Foods That Fight Seasonal Sniffles

Seasonal sniffles, or mild cold with symptoms like runny nose and sneezing, are a common health issue that can occur when there is a drop in temperature. Consuming certain foods can control the irritating symptoms of seasonal allergies.

Ginger 

Consuming a teaspoon of ginger powder can reduce inflammatory issues, like swelling and irritation in the nasal passages, eyes, and throat. 

Citrus Fruits

An abundance of vitamin C in the citrus food family is shown to decrease allergic rhinitis and reduce the duration of the common cold.

Turmeric

The powerful compound found in turmeric reduces the symptoms of inflammation-related diseases common in colder months.

Tomatoes 

The fruit has about 26 per cent of the recommended dosage of vitamin C needed for boosting the immune system.

Fatty Fish


Salmon, sardines and cod have a rich nutrient profile of omega-3 fatty acids that can enhance allergy resistance.

Onions


The presence of quercetin, a bioflavonoid in onions, acts as a natural antihistamine, helpful in treating seasonal allergies.

Garlic


A nutrient powerhouse that is anti-inflammatory and strengthens the immune system to fight seasonal colds, coughs and flu-like symptoms.

