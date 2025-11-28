7 Foods Healthier When Eaten Raw

Image Credit: Unsplash


While cooking boosts flavour and digestibility for many foods, some ingredients actually offer more nutrients, enzymes and antioxidants when eaten raw. Including a few of these in your daily diet can support better digestion, immunity and overall health.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Onions

Raw onions offer higher levels of sulfur compounds that support heart health.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Garlic

Eating garlic raw preserves allicin, a powerful immune-boosting compound.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Tomatoes

Raw tomatoes provide more vitamin C and certain polyphenols.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Beetroot 

Beetroot offers higher nitrates that support better blood flow and stamina.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Bell peppers 

Bell peppers are richer in vitamin C and enzymes when eaten uncooked.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Cabbage

Raw cabbage maintains glucosinolates that support liver detox pathways.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Nuts

Soaking nuts makes them easier to digest while preserving healthy fats and nutrients.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com