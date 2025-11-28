7 Foods Healthier When Eaten Raw

Image Credit: Unsplash
While cooking boosts flavour and digestibility for many foods, some ingredients actually offer more nutrients, enzymes and antioxidants when eaten raw. Including a few of these in your daily diet can support better digestion, immunity and overall health.
Raw onions offer higher levels of sulfur compounds that support heart health.
Eating garlic raw preserves allicin, a powerful immune-boosting compound.
Raw tomatoes provide more vitamin C and certain polyphenols.
Beetroot offers higher nitrates that support better blood flow and stamina.
Bell peppers are richer in vitamin C and enzymes when eaten uncooked.
Raw cabbage maintains glucosinolates that support liver detox pathways.
Soaking nuts makes them easier to digest while preserving healthy fats and nutrients.
