7 Drinks For Digestive Health

Image Credit: Unsplash

Introduction

Your digestive system thrives on hydration and nutrients. Adding natural drinks to your daily routine can improve gut health, reduce bloating, and support smoother digestion. 

Image Credit: Unsplash

Warm Lemon Water

Aids in flushing toxins and kickstarts digestion early in the morning.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Ginger Tea

Reduces bloating and supports digestion by increasing saliva and bile flow.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Buttermilk

Contains probiotics that promote healthy gut bacteria and prevent constipation.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Fennel Seed Water

Helps ease gas, indigestion, and bloating naturally.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Peppermint Tea

Soothes the stomach and relaxes digestive muscles.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Aloe Vera Juice

May reduce inflammation in the gut and relieve constipation.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Apple Cider Vinegar

Improves stomach acid levels, aiding digestion when taken before meals.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Unsplash

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com