7 Diet Tips For Expecting Mothers

Image Credit: Unsplash
Pregnancy requires special care, especially in diet. Nutrient-rich foods support both mother and baby. These practical tips ensure you get the best nourishment throughout your pregnancy journey.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Helps manage nausea and maintains energy levels.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Essential for preventing birth defects; include leafy greens and supplements.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Water aids digestion, prevents swelling, and supports amniotic fluid levels.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Prevents anaemia. Choose spinach, lentils, and iron-fortified cereals.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Supports baby's bone development. Try dairy, tofu, and broccoli.
Image Credit: Unsplash
High caffeine can affect foetal development, keep it under 200 mg/day.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Reduce risk of infections like listeria or toxoplasmosis.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Unsplash
For More Stories
like this check out: