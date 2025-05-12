7 Diet Tips For Expecting Mothers

Introduction

Pregnancy requires special care, especially in diet. Nutrient-rich foods support both mother and baby. These practical tips ensure you get the best nourishment throughout your pregnancy journey.

Frequent Meals

Helps manage nausea and maintains energy levels.

Folic Acid

Essential for preventing birth defects; include leafy greens and supplements.

Hydrate

Water aids digestion, prevents swelling, and supports amniotic fluid levels.

Iron-Rich Foods

Prevents anaemia. Choose spinach, lentils, and iron-fortified cereals.

Calcium-Rich Food

Supports baby's bone development. Try dairy, tofu, and broccoli.

Limit Caffeine

High caffeine can affect foetal development, keep it under 200 mg/day.

Avoid Raw Food

Reduce risk of infections like listeria or toxoplasmosis.

