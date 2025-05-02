7 Cleaning Tips For Newborns

Image Credit: Unsplash
Newborns have sensitive skin and delicate immune systems. Proper hygiene is crucial to prevent infections and promote comfort. Here are simple, effective cleaning tips every new parent should know.
Too hot or cold water can harm a newborn's skin barrier.
Avoid harsh chemicals—opt for baby-safe, pH-balanced products.
Focus on neck, armpits, and groin to prevent rashes.
Use a damp cotton ball for eyes; never insert anything into ears.
Use baby nail scissors to prevent accidental scratches.
Clean surfaces before and after every nappy change to avoid germ spread.
Use mild detergent and avoid fabric softeners to protect sensitive skin.
