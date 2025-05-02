7 Cleaning Tips For Newborns

Image Credit: Unsplash

Introduction

Newborns have sensitive skin and delicate immune systems. Proper hygiene is crucial to prevent infections and promote comfort. Here are simple, effective cleaning tips every new parent should know.

Lukewarm Water

Too hot or cold water can harm a newborn's skin barrier.

Mild Soaps

Avoid harsh chemicals—opt for baby-safe, pH-balanced products.

Clean Skin Folds

Focus on neck, armpits, and groin to prevent rashes.

Clean Eyes/Ears

Use a damp cotton ball for eyes; never insert anything into ears.

Trim Nails

Use baby nail scissors to prevent accidental scratches.

Sanitize

Clean surfaces before and after every nappy change to avoid germ spread.

Wash Clothes

Use mild detergent and avoid fabric softeners to protect sensitive skin.

