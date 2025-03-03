7 CBT Coping Skills You Should Learn

Image Credit: Unsplash
Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) offers effective coping skills to manage stress and negative emotions. Here are seven essential skills to learn.
Challenge and replace negative thoughts with positive, realistic ones.
Practice slow, deep breaths to calm anxiety and stress.
Writing down emotions helps in self-reflection and stress relief.
Engage in activities that bring joy and a sense of accomplishment.
Stay present and focused to reduce worries about the past or future.
Tense and relax muscles to release physical stress and anxiety.
Learn to say no and prioritise your mental well-being.
