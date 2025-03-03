7 CBT Coping Skills You Should Learn

Image Credit: Unsplash

Introduction

Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) offers effective coping skills to manage stress and negative emotions. Here are seven essential skills to learn.

Reframing Thoughts

Challenge and replace negative thoughts with positive, realistic ones.

Deep Breathing

Practice slow, deep breaths to calm anxiety and stress.

Journaling Thoughts

Writing down emotions helps in self-reflection and stress relief.

Behavioural Activation

Engage in activities that bring joy and a sense of accomplishment.

Mindfulness Practice

Stay present and focused to reduce worries about the past or future.

Muscle Relaxation

Tense and relax muscles to release physical stress and anxiety.

Setting Boundaries

Learn to say no and prioritise your mental well-being.

