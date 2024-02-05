7 Best Thermogenic Foods For Winter

Image Credit: Pexels
Thermogenic foods increase the body's metabolism and help in burning calories. These foods produce heat in the body, which is beneficial in winter months as the metabolic rate is lower.
Ginger has thermogenic properties that can increase metabolic rate. It also aids digestion, reduces inflammation, and boosts immune function.
Green tea contains catechins and caffeine, which increase energy expenditure and fat oxidation. It also provides antioxidants and supports heart health.
Chili peppers contain capsaicin, a compound that enhances thermogenesis and boosts metabolism. They can increase calorie burning and also have anti-inflammatory effects.
Whole grains such as quinoa, brown rice, and oats are rich in fiber and complex carbohydrates. They require more energy to digest, thereby increasing metabolism.
Lean proteins like chicken, turkey, fish, and tofu require more energy to digest and also help in muscle maintenance, which further boosts metabolism.
Coconut oil contains medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) that increase energy expenditure and fat burning. It can be added to meals or used for cooking.
Cinnamon can boost metabolism and regulate blood sugar levels. It also has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.
