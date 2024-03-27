7 Best Pre-Workout Foods

Image Credit: Pexels
Pre-workout foods are meals or snacks consumed before exercising to provide energy, enhance performance, and support recovery. They are important because they help fuel your workouts, optimise nutrient delivery to muscles, and improve overall exercise performance.
Bananas are rich in carbohydrates and potassium, which help replenish glycogen stores and maintain proper muscle function during exercise.
Oats are rich in complex carbohydrates, which provide sustained energy release during workouts. They contain vitamins and minerals that support energy production.
Greek yogurt is high in protein, which helps support muscle repair and growth, and carbohydrates for energy. It also aids in digestion and supports gut health.
A fruit smoothie provides a combination of carbohydrates, protein, and vitamins to fuel your workout and support muscle recovery.
This lean protein and carbs-rich meal is perfect as a pre-workout. Chicken is high in protein, which supports muscle repair and growth, while rice provides carbohydrates for energy.
Sweet potatoes are a complex carbohydrate that provides sustained energy release. They also support overall health and muscle function.
Eggs are a high-quality protein source that provides essential amino acids necessary for muscle repair and growth.
