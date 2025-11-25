7 Best Foods To Boost Winter Immunity

Image Credit: Pexels
The cold winter months have the tendency to affect the immune system. The dry air and viruses increase the susceptibility to contracting diseases like the cold, flu, and cough. Here are certain foods that can help boost immunity.
The rich nutrient profile for citrus fruits adds plenty of vitamin C to build winter immunity.
The well-known staple is known for its ability to prevent respiratory problems, improve digestion, and enhance skin and hair health.
Palak, sarson, and methi provide some of the highest nutrient content of all the leafy greens, with vitamins A, C, and K as well as vitamin B, fibre, and antioxidants.
The winter staple is rich in vitamin A (beta-carotene) and vitamin C, which can improve immune function.
Vitamin C, A, fibre, antioxidants, iron, and magnesium present in abundance in rooted vegetables can boost the immune system.
The family of nuts and seeds comprises vitamin E, antioxidants, fibre, and energy, which can improve immunity.
Allicin, vitamin B6, vitamin C, manganese, and selenium pack a punch in the nutrient density of the bulbous spice.
