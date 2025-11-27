7 Benefits Of Turmeric Milk

Turmeric milk (a pinch of turmeric added to milk) offers a host of health benefits. Here are some of these that you cannot afford to miss this winter.

Anti-inflammatory properties

Chronic inflammation in the body can increase the risk of serious conditions like metabolic issues, heart disease, and neurological issues such as dementia and Alzheimer's.

Better brain function

The presence of curcumin in turmeric milk may increase levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that promotes the development of new cells.

Improved mood

The active compound present in turmeric can boost mood and reduce symptoms of depression.

Heart health

Turmeric's active compound, curcumin, has the ability to strengthen heart muscles, reducing overall heart disease risk.

Blood sugar control

Unsweetened turmeric milk may help lower blood sugar levels through the chemical composition of turmeric.

Lowers cancer risk

Studies show that consumption of turmeric can reduce the multiplication of T-cells.

Boosts immunity

Turmeric can effectively inhibit the growth of a wide variety of viruses and bacteria.

