7 Benefits Of Turmeric Milk

Turmeric milk (a pinch of turmeric added to milk) offers a host of health benefits. Here are some of these that you cannot afford to miss this winter.
Chronic inflammation in the body can increase the risk of serious conditions like metabolic issues, heart disease, and neurological issues such as dementia and Alzheimer's.
The presence of curcumin in turmeric milk may increase levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that promotes the development of new cells.
The active compound present in turmeric can boost mood and reduce symptoms of depression.
Turmeric's active compound, curcumin, has the ability to strengthen heart muscles, reducing overall heart disease risk.
Unsweetened turmeric milk may help lower blood sugar levels through the chemical composition of turmeric.
Studies show that consumption of turmeric can reduce the multiplication of T-cells.
Turmeric can effectively inhibit the growth of a wide variety of viruses and bacteria.
