7 Benefits Of Consuming Leafy Greens

Leafy greens are low in calories and carbohydrates but high in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Leafy greens are packed with nutrients that are essential for various bodily functions. Incorporating leafy greens into your diet has been associated with numerous health benefits
Leafy greens are packed with essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin K, folate, calcium, and iron.
Leafy greens are an excellent source of dietary fibre, which aids digestion, promotes regular bowel movements, promotes feelings of fullness, and reduces calorie intake.
Most leafy greens are low in calories but high in volume, making them an ideal food choice for weight management. They can also help you feel satisfied while consuming fewer calories.
Many leafy greens are rich in antioxidants. Antioxidants have been linked to a reduced risk of chronic diseases, including heart disease, certain cancers, etc.
It can help lower the risk of heart disease. Additionally, the dietary nitrates found in leafy greens may help lower blood pressure and improve overall heart health.
Leafy greens have a low glycemic index, meaning they have minimal impact on blood sugar levels. Including leafy greens in your meals can help stabilise blood sugar levels.
Research suggests that leafy greens may help support brain health and cognitive function. They can help improve cognitive abilities, including memory and concentration.
