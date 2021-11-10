6 Ways To Protect Yourself From Dengue

Image Credit: Pexels
Introduction

Image Credit: Getty

Dengue is a vector-borne infection which may cause symptoms like high fever, pain behind eyes, fatigue, vomiting and skin rashes.
Image Credit: Getty

Since prevention is better than cure, here are some preventive measures to protect you from dengue 
No stagnant water

Image Credit: Unsplash

Make sure that there is no stagnant water like unattended buckets, coolers, flower pots in and around your house as this is where mosquitoes breed. 
Shut doors and windows

Image Credit: Unsplash

Keep all doors and windows shut during the morning and late-evening hours as this is when mosquitoes fly in. 
Wear proper clothing

Image Credit: Pexels

While going outside during the day, you must keep your arms, legs and feet covered because this is the time when mosquitoes are active.
Use mosquito repellents

Image Credit: iStock

Apply a mosquito repellent on these exposed parts of your skin. You can even apply neem oil or coconut oil right before you go to sleep.
Keep mosquitoes Away

Image Credit: Unsplash

You can get the house sprayed regularly, keep a tulsi plant outside your home and also use camphor for this purpose. 
Image Credit: Unsplash

Just light a piece of camphor and let it burn for 15-20 minutes. The fumes will keep  mosquitoes at bay or keep neem leaves inside the house.
Home-made garlic spray

Image Credit: Unsplash

Crush a few garlic cloves, boil it in some water and spray this solution all over. The pungent smell of the garlic will drive away all the mosquitoes.
Treat On time

Image Credit: Getty

Dengue fever needs urgent medical care and timely treatment. If you show any of the symptoms, contact your doctor to diagnose it at the earliest.
Image Credit: Pexels

