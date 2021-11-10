6 Ways To Protect Yourself From Dengue Image Credit: Pexels
Dengue is a vector-borne infection which may cause symptoms like high fever, pain behind eyes, fatigue, vomiting and skin rashes.
Since prevention is better than cure, here are some preventive measures to protect you from dengue
No stagnant water Image Credit: Unsplash
Make sure that there is no stagnant water like unattended buckets, coolers, flower pots in and around your house as this is where mosquitoes breed.
Shut doors and windows Image Credit: Unsplash
Keep all doors and windows shut during the morning and late-evening hours as this is when mosquitoes fly in.
Wear proper clothing Image Credit: Pexels
While going outside during the day, you must keep your arms, legs and feet covered because this is the time when mosquitoes are active.
Use mosquito repellents Image Credit: iStock
Apply a mosquito repellent on these exposed parts of your skin. You can even apply neem oil or coconut oil right before you go to sleep.
Keep mosquitoes Away Image Credit: Unsplash
You can get the house sprayed regularly, keep a tulsi plant outside your home and also use camphor for this purpose.
Just light a piece of camphor and let it burn for 15-20 minutes. The fumes will keep mosquitoes at bay or keep neem leaves inside the house.
Home-made garlic spray Image Credit: Unsplash
Crush a few garlic cloves, boil it in some water and spray this solution all over. The pungent smell of the garlic will drive away all the mosquitoes.
Treat On time Image Credit: Getty
Dengue fever needs urgent medical care and timely treatment. If you show any of the symptoms, contact your doctor to diagnose it at the earliest.
