6 Simple Hacks For Better Sleep

Image Credit: Pexels


Sleep is the foundation of optimal internal and external functioning. However, inadequate sleep is a common problem these days. Here are some tips that can help fix your sleep cycle.

Image Credit: Pexels

Set A Schedule

Setting a consistent timetable according to the lifestyle can make sure the awake and sleep times are synced for a proper sleep cycle.

Image Credit: Freepik

Limit Screen Time

The habit of staring at screens before bed can disrupt the deep sleep cycle; make sure the sleeping environment is screenless.

Image Credit: Pexels

Bedtime Routine

Making sure of having a simple and relaxing bedtime routine to calm the nervous system can improve sleep quality.

Image Credit: Pexels

Avoid Caffeine

Caffeinated drinks should be avoided post-afternoon, as they can disrupt the slow brain wave sleep cycle.

Image Credit: Pexels

No Heavy Meals


Eating a heavy meal before bed can redirect the body to focus on digestion instead of slowing down and getting ready for bed.

Image Credit: Pexels

Minimise Noise


A constant noise can disrupt the sleep cycle, and to stop this from happening, soothing music can help send the body into relaxation mode.

Image Credit: Pexels

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com