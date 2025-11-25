6 Simple Hacks For Better Sleep

Image Credit: Pexels
Sleep is the foundation of optimal internal and external functioning. However, inadequate sleep is a common problem these days. Here are some tips that can help fix your sleep cycle.
Setting a consistent timetable according to the lifestyle can make sure the awake and sleep times are synced for a proper sleep cycle.
The habit of staring at screens before bed can disrupt the deep sleep cycle; make sure the sleeping environment is screenless.
Making sure of having a simple and relaxing bedtime routine to calm the nervous system can improve sleep quality.
Caffeinated drinks should be avoided post-afternoon, as they can disrupt the slow brain wave sleep cycle.
Eating a heavy meal before bed can redirect the body to focus on digestion instead of slowing down and getting ready for bed.
A constant noise can disrupt the sleep cycle, and to stop this from happening, soothing music can help send the body into relaxation mode.
