12 Healthy Foods You Can Stock For Emergencies

Introduction

During emergencies or natural disasters, access to fresh food may be limited. Stocking non-perishable yet nutritious foods ensures your family stays energised and healthy.

Canned Beans

High in protein and fibre, they're versatile and filling.

Nut Butters

Packed with healthy fats and calories for energy.

Dried Fruits

Long shelf life and a great source of vitamins.

Rolled Oats

Can be made with water and provide slow-releasing energy.

Wholegrain Crackers

Good source of carbohydrates and pairs well with spreads.

Powdered Milk

Great calcium source and easily mixes with water.

Canned Tuna/Salmon

Protein-rich and packed with omega-3 fatty acids.

Brown Rice/Quinoa

Whole grains with long shelf life and great nutrition.

Trail Mix

Nut and fruit mixes give a quick energy boost.

Instant Lentil Soup

Plant protein and easy to prepare.

Chia Seeds

Tiny but packed with fibre, protein, and omega-3s.

Herbal Teas

Calming, hydrating and can soothe digestion.

