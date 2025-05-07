12 Healthy Foods You Can Stock For Emergencies

Image Credit: Unsplash
During emergencies or natural disasters, access to fresh food may be limited. Stocking non-perishable yet nutritious foods ensures your family stays energised and healthy.
Image Credit: Unsplash
High in protein and fibre, they're versatile and filling.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Packed with healthy fats and calories for energy.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Long shelf life and a great source of vitamins.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Can be made with water and provide slow-releasing energy.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Good source of carbohydrates and pairs well with spreads.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Great calcium source and easily mixes with water.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Protein-rich and packed with omega-3 fatty acids.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Whole grains with long shelf life and great nutrition.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Nut and fruit mixes give a quick energy boost.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Plant protein and easy to prepare.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Tiny but packed with fibre, protein, and omega-3s.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Calming, hydrating and can soothe digestion.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Unsplash
For More Stories
like this check out: