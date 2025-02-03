10 Ways How Diet Affects Women's Hormones

Introduction

Your diet plays a crucial role in balancing hormones. Here's how certain foods impact women's hormonal health.

Sugar Disrupts Insulin

Excess sugar causes insulin spikes, leading to weight gain and hormonal imbalances.

Fats Improve Hormones

Omega-3 fats from nuts and fish support hormone production.

Protein Aids Metabolism

Amino acids from protein help regulate hormone levels.

Caffeine Disrupts Sleep

Too much caffeine affects melatonin levels, leading to poor sleep.

Dairy Triggers Acne

Dairy products may increase androgens, worsening acne.

Balancing Oestrogen

Fruits, vegetables, and whole grains help eliminate excess oestrogen.

Alcohol Disrupt Hormone

Excess drinking affects fertility and menstrual cycles.

Soy Impacts Oestrogen

Soy-based foods may mimic oestrogen, affecting hormone balance.

Water Supports Detox

Proper hydration flushes toxins and supports hormone regulation.

