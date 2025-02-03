10 Ways How Diet Affects Women's Hormones

Image Credit: Unsplash
Your diet plays a crucial role in balancing hormones. Here's how certain foods impact women's hormonal health.
Excess sugar causes insulin spikes, leading to weight gain and hormonal imbalances.
Omega-3 fats from nuts and fish support hormone production.
Amino acids from protein help regulate hormone levels.
Too much caffeine affects melatonin levels, leading to poor sleep.
Dairy products may increase androgens, worsening acne.
Fruits, vegetables, and whole grains help eliminate excess oestrogen.
Excess drinking affects fertility and menstrual cycles.
Soy-based foods may mimic oestrogen, affecting hormone balance.
Proper hydration flushes toxins and supports hormone regulation.
