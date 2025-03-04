10 Reasons Why You're Obese

Image Credit: Unsplash
Obesity is influenced by multiple factors beyond just diet. Here are 10 reasons why you might be gaining excess weight.
High-calorie, processed foods contribute to weight gain.
A sedentary lifestyle slows metabolism and increases fat storage.
Your family history may play a role in obesity risk.
Conditions like thyroid issues can lead to weight gain.
Lack of sleep affects metabolism and increases cravings.
Stress hormones can trigger overeating and fat storage.
Sugary foods and drinks contribute to rapid weight gain.
Irregular eating patterns can slow metabolism and cause overeating later.
Certain illnesses and medications can lead to obesity.
Not drinking enough water can lead to overeating and weight gain.
