10 Most Common Aesthetic Treatments And Their Health Risks

Image Credit: Unsplash
Aesthetic treatments enhance appearance, but they come with risks. Here's what you should know before opting for one.
Image Credit: Unsplash
May cause muscle weakness, drooping eyelids, or headaches.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Overuse can lead to unnatural swelling and skin lumps.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Possible risks include burns, scarring, and skin irritation.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Side effects may include burns, redness, or pigmentation issues.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Can cause temporary redness, swelling, and skin sensitivity.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Carries risks of infection, blood clots, and uneven fat removal.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Breathing difficulties and prolonged swelling may occur.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Implants may rupture, causing pain or complications.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Risk of allergic reactions and infections.
Image Credit: Unsplash
May lead to tooth sensitivity and gum irritation.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Unsplash
For More Stories
like this check out: