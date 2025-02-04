10 Most Common Aesthetic Treatments And Their Health Risks

Introduction

Aesthetic treatments enhance appearance, but they come with risks. Here's what you should know before opting for one.

Botox Injections

May cause muscle weakness, drooping eyelids, or headaches.

Dermal Fillers

Overuse can lead to unnatural swelling and skin lumps.

Chemical Peels

Possible risks include burns, scarring, and skin irritation.

Laser Hair Removal

Side effects may include burns, redness, or pigmentation issues.

Microdermabrasion

Can cause temporary redness, swelling, and skin sensitivity.

Liposuction

Carries risks of infection, blood clots, and uneven fat removal.

Rhinoplasty

Breathing difficulties and prolonged swelling may occur.

Breast Augmentation

Implants may rupture, causing pain or complications.

Makeup & Tattooing

Risk of allergic reactions and infections.

Teeth Whitening

May lead to tooth sensitivity and gum irritation.

