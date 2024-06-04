10 Foods To Reduce Body Heat

Image Credit: Unsplash
The scorching heat from the sun can leave you feeling lethargic and dehydrated. Here are some healthy and natural foods to help you beat the summer heat/reduce body heat
Image Credit: Unsplash
Full of probiotics, this refreshing cold drink helps cool down body temperature leaving you energised.
Image Credit: Unsplash
A popular summer drink, coconut water contains essential nutrients that help rehydrate your body.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Containing 91.45% water, they are also rich in antioxidants helping you keep cool throughout the day.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Cucumbers have a high fibre content that helps with constipation and dehydration, helping keep your body cool.
Image Credit: Unsplash
A refreshing and versatile herb, it can be used in homemade drinks or chutneys to regulate body temperature.
Image Credit: Unsplash
One of the best foods to beat summer heat, curd is a great source of antioxidants and can be used to make delicious smoothies or dips.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Bananas are not only a good source of potassium, they also help increase your water retention, helping cool down your body from the inside.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Lemons are a great source of Vitamin C and antioxidants that help against indigestion and regulate body temperature.
Image Credit: Unsplash
With their high water content, they also provide protection against sun strokes. Onions can be eaten raw in salads or mixed with curd to make tasty raitas.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: