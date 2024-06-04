10 Foods To Reduce Body Heat

Image Credit: Unsplash

Introduction

The scorching heat from the sun can leave you feeling lethargic and dehydrated. Here are some healthy and natural foods to help you beat the summer heat/reduce body heat

Image Credit: Unsplash

Buttermilk

Full of probiotics, this refreshing cold drink helps cool down body temperature leaving you energised.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Coconut water

A popular summer drink, coconut water contains essential nutrients that help rehydrate your body.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Watermelon

Containing 91.45% water, they are also rich in antioxidants helping you keep cool throughout the day.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Cucumber

Cucumbers have a high fibre content that helps with constipation and dehydration, helping keep your body cool. 

Image Credit: Unsplash

Mint 

A refreshing and versatile herb, it can be used in homemade drinks or chutneys to regulate body temperature.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Curd

One of the best foods to beat summer heat, curd is a great source of antioxidants and can be used to make delicious smoothies or dips.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Banana 

Bananas are not only a good source of potassium, they also help increase your water retention, helping cool down your body from the inside.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Lemon

Lemons are a great source of Vitamin C and antioxidants that help against indigestion and regulate body temperature.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Onion

With their high water content, they also provide protection against sun strokes. Onions can be eaten raw in salads or mixed with curd to make tasty raitas.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com