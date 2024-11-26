10 Early Signs of Fatty Liver

Introduction

Fatty liver can develop silently. Watch out for these warning signs.

Fatigue

Constant tiredness despite resting.

Abdominal Discomfort

Pain or fullness in the upper abdomen.

Loss of Appetite

Reduced hunger leading to weight loss.

Nausea

Frequent queasiness without a clear cause.

Jaundice

Yellowing of skin and eyes.

Dark Urine

Changes in urine colour.

Confusion

Cognitive issues like forgetfulness.

Swelling

Fluid retention in legs or abdomen.

Itchy Skin

Persistent itchiness without rashes.

Bruising Easily

Delayed clotting and healing.

