10 Early Signs of Fatty Liver

Fatty liver can develop silently. Watch out for these warning signs.
Constant tiredness despite resting.
Pain or fullness in the upper abdomen.
Reduced hunger leading to weight loss.
Frequent queasiness without a clear cause.
Yellowing of skin and eyes.
Changes in urine colour.
Cognitive issues like forgetfulness.
Fluid retention in legs or abdomen.
Persistent itchiness without rashes.
Delayed clotting and healing.
