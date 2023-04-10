Image Credit: Pexels

Proven health benefits of sunlight

Sunlight is essential for our bodies. Excessive exposure is harmful but some amount of sunshine is needed for our good health

Image Credit: Pexels

Heading 2

Sun is the best source of Vitamin D. This important vitamin prevents you from cancer, strengthens bones and teeth, supports immune system

Image Credit: Pexels

Heading 2

Sunlight lowers cortisol levels. Cortisol is a stress hormone that increases appetite and leads to weight gain

Image Credit: Pexelsk

Heading 2

Exposure to the bright sun decreases blood pressure as nitrogen oxides are released into the bloodstream. Also, sunlight can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease 

Image Credit: Pexels

Heading 2

Sunlight also lowers the risk of diabetes. This is because Vitamin D has a preventative effect on type 1 diabetes

Image Credit: Pexels

Heading 2

Sunlight protects against asthma. Most asthma patients have lower levels of Vitamin D in their blood. Hence, regular exposure to light can prevent asthma

Image Credit: Pexels

Heading 2

Get rid of headaches naturally

Image Credit: Getty

 Click Here