Sunlight is essential for our bodies. Excessive exposure is harmful but some amount of sunshine is needed for our good health
Sun is the best source of Vitamin D. This important vitamin prevents you from cancer, strengthens bones and teeth, supports immune system
Sunlight lowers cortisol levels. Cortisol is a stress hormone that increases appetite and leads to weight gain
Exposure to the bright sun decreases blood pressure as nitrogen oxides are released into the bloodstream. Also, sunlight can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease
Sunlight also lowers the risk of diabetes. This is because Vitamin D has a preventative effect on type 1 diabetes
Sunlight protects against asthma. Most asthma patients have lower levels of Vitamin D in their blood. Hence, regular exposure to light can prevent asthma
