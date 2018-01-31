64% Women Experience Insomnia During Late Pregnancy
And they experience insomnia during the third trimester of pregnancy.
44 percent of pregnant women suffer from insomnia in the first trimester of pregnancy
HIGHLIGHTS
- 64 percent of pregnant women suffer from insomnia in the third trimester
- 44 percent of pregnant women suffer from insomnia in the first trimester
- Insomnia affects the quality of life of pregnant women
A new study has discovered that 64 percent of pregnant women suffer from insomnia in the third trimester of pregnancy. It is ten times higher than that for women suffering from insomnia prior to pregnancy. Researchers from the University of Jaen studied 486 healthy pregnant women who had attended the Andalusia Health Service (SAS) before the 14th week of pregnancy. The effects of pregnancy on these women were monitored throughout all three trimesters. The research found that 44 percent of pregnant women suffer from insomnia in the first trimester of pregnancy, which increases to 46 percent in the second trimester and 64 percent in the third trimester.
According to authors of the study, these high figures justify the need for a 'systematic approach to this problem.' Insomnia causes numerous problems. It affects the quality of life of pregnant women, which apart from being of great importance per se, is also a risk factor for high blood pressure and preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, depression, premature birth and unplanned caesarean sections.
Lastly, the study illustrated that regular practice of moderate or intense physical exercise during pregnancy protects women against pregnancy-related insomnia, "so this is yet another reason for promoting physical activity during pregnancy". The study was published in 'European Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Biology.'
