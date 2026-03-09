Yoga Poses To Improve Hip Flexibility 

Image Credit: Pexels
Yoga asanas can be beneficial to improve hip flexibility as they target areas like the hip flexors, glutes, inner thighs and external rotators.
This pose gently opens the hips and lower back while relaxing the entire body.
This stretches the front hip flexors which becomes tight from prolonged sitting.
Deeply targets hip flexors, inner thighs, and hamstrings.
Works on external hip rotation and glute muscles. This asana helps to release deep tension.
This pose allows the ligaments to lengthen without muscular effort, promoting parasympathetic rest. It also helps to reduce menstrual cramps.
This builds strength while lengthening the hip flexors.
This asana opens the deep hip rotators and sacrum. This pose massages the inner groin and lower back.
