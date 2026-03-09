Yoga Poses To Improve Hip Flexibility 

Image Credit: Pexels


Yoga asanas can be beneficial to improve hip flexibility as they target areas like the hip flexors, glutes, inner thighs and external rotators. 

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

This pose gently opens the hips and lower back while relaxing the entire body.

Balasana

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

This stretches the front hip flexors which becomes tight from prolonged sitting. 

Anjaneyasana

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Deeply targets hip flexors, inner thighs, and hamstrings. 

Utthan Pristhasana

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Works on external hip rotation and glute muscles. This asana helps to release deep tension.

Eka Pada Rajakapotasana

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

This pose allows the ligaments to lengthen without muscular effort, promoting parasympathetic rest. It also helps to reduce menstrual cramps.

Supta Baddha Konasana

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

This builds strength while lengthening the hip flexors.

Crescent Lunge

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

This asana opens the deep hip rotators and sacrum. This pose massages the inner groin and lower back.

Ananda Balasana

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
Yoga For Hips