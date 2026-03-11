Yoga Poses To Improve Flexibility

Image Credit: Unsplash


Flexibility is greatly impacted due to constant sedentary habits like prolonged sitting. This is where certain yoga poses can help improve overall flexibility.

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

The yoga pose opens up the hips and improves flexibility by calming the nervous system.

Child's Pose

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

This yoga pose stretches the pelvic area and builds strength.

Low Lunge

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Pigeon pose involves external hip rotation that can ease joint pain.


Pigeon Pose

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

The yoga pose opens up the inner thighs and opens up the pelvic floor muscles.

Butterfly Pose

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

The gentle yoga asana opens up the hips and stretches the calf muscles.

Happy Baby Pose

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Reclined Bound Angle Pose

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

The yoga pose works the hip area and offers gentle relaxation. 

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out: