Why You Should Have Clove Daily

Clove or more commonly known as laung is considered very healthy when used in moderation. They are packed in antioxidants, essential oil, vitamins and minerals. They are traditionally used for digestion, oral health and immunity but consuming them daily can provide many benefits.
Cloves stimulate digestive enzymes, reduce gas and bloating and may help relive indigestion. Add 1-2 cloves while boiling dal, curries or tea.
Clove oil is well-known for toothache relief due to its natural aesthetic and antibacterial effect. Chew 1 clove after meals as a natural mouth freshener.
Rich in antioxidants, cloves may help strengthen the immune system and fight infections. Add 1–2 cloves to your morning herbal tea or kadha.
Studies show clove extracts may help improve insulin sensitivity and regulate blood glucose. Steep 2 cloves in warm water overnight; drink in the morning (if you don't have acidity issues).
Eugenol in cloves has anti-inflammatory effects, useful for reducing oxidative stress and chronic inflammation. Mix clove powder with honey and consume occasionally.
Animal studies suggest clove compounds may protect the liver from oxidative damage. Include whole cloves in daily cooking like pulao, sabzi & tadka.
Cloves are traditionally used in cough, cold, and asthma remedies due to their soothing and expectorant effects. Boil cloves in water with ginger and sip warm.
